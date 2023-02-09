scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
BJP MP asks: Why no NE in Rahul yatra

The minister said that for years the northeastern states have been ignored and kept at the periphery, leading to militancy. “There is no terrorism now, only tourism,” he said. He said that incidents of militancy went down by 74% after Modi became the prime minister, with over 8,000 militants surrendering.

Assam Pabitra Margherita, Rahul Gandhi, Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Indian Express, India news, current affairsRahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Flagging the Centre’s push for development in the northeastern states, BJP Rajya Sabha member from Assam Pabitra Margherita took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying that his idea of India excludes the 4.5 crore people living in the seven states to the east of West Bengal.

He said, “Bharat Jodo is a topic that is being glorified by the Congress people… The highest leader of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the centre of attraction, he tweeted officially – very interesting and very heartening for northeastern people – I quote: ‘There is strength in our nation, our union of culture, our union of diversity, our union of languages, our union of people, our union of states from Kashmir to Kerala, from Gujarat to West Bengal, India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India,’ I unquote. Arey, Northeast kidhar hai bhai; hum bhi hain (where is the Northeast, we are also there).”

The tweet Margherita referred to was by Rahul Gandhi from February last year.

Margherita said, “For the people whose Indian concept does not include Northeast, their Bharat Jodo is a joke for the northeastern people.”

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:57 IST
In RS, Opp asks why BJP worried of JPC that will have NDA majority

