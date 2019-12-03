BJP MP says ‘80-hour CM drama’ to protect funds, Fadnavis denies

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday denied BJP MP from Karnataka Anantkumar Hegde’s purported remarks that Fadnavis was sworn-in as chief minister for a brief while as part of a planned “drama” to protect Rs 40,000 crore Central funds to the state from being “misused” by the next chief minister.

While Fadnavis called the remarks “absolutely wrong”, “highly improper” and “baseless”, leaders from the governing coalition in the state — the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress — condemned this “treachery” against Maharashtra.

The BJP central leadership is reportedly unhappy with Hegde’s comments, and a senior BJP leader said the leadership’s “displeasure” will be conveyed to the former Union minister, PTI reported.

In a video uploaded recently on his Facebook page, Hegde purportedly said while speaking at an election meeting in Uttara Kannada district, “Recently our person (Fadnavis) became CM for 80 hours. Then resigned. Why was this drama staged? Didn’t we know? Why did he become CM despite knowing we (BJP) didn’t have the majority? These are the questions everyone will ask.”

He purportedly said, “More than Rs 40,000 crore was under the CM’s control. If the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena came to power, that Rs 40,000 crore would not have gone for development. This was all planned before.”

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had given oath of office to Fadnavis as CM and then-rebel NCP legislator Ajit Pawar as his deputy early November 23 morning. Both resigned three days later, before the floor test in the House.

Hegde also purportedly asserted that it took 15 hours for Fadnavis to ensure that the money “reaches where it had to”.

He said, “Once we got to know (about Sena-NCP-Congress forming government) it was decided that a drama has to be played out. So adjustments were made and oath was taken. After oath, within 15 hours, Fadnavis systematically ensured that it (money) reaches where it had to and protected it. If it had been kept here (in Maharashtra), the next CM… you know what would have happened.”

Fadnavis told the media in Mumbai, “I don’t know what the MP (Hegde) has said. But what I understood from the media, I can say it is an absolutely wrong allegation. Not a single penny from the state has gone to the Centre, nor received (from the Centre).”

He added, “If anybody is making such false charges, it is highly improper and baseless.”

He asserted that “not a single penny was transferred” to the Centre “during my tenure as (either) full-fledged CM during election period or even as care taker or short-tenure CM”.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “The BJP MP says Rs 40,000 crore was moved to Centre. This is treachery with Maharashtra.”

NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “It is not possible to send back Rs 40,000 crore and if it has been done, then the PM will have to resign…. This is not only injustice done on Maharashtra (if money was returned to the Centre) but also on all other states.”

Seeking a reply from the PM, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “A Union minister has exposed the Modi government. BJP’s anti-Maharashtra face has been exposed. Has the federal structure been crushed? Was Rs 40,000 crore earmarked for welfare of the public and farmers withdrawn through a conspiracy? Prime Minister Reply!”