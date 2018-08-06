BJP MP accuses Maharashtra police of inaction on attack against her

BJP MP Heena Gavit. (File) BJP MP Heena Gavit. (File)

BJP MP Heena Gavit on Monday accused the Maharashtra police of not acting against the people accused of attacking her on Sunday, saying she could have been killed but the main culprit was let off by the police within hours.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, she said she was returning from a meeting when her car came under attack and the accused smashed its glasses and tried to topple it.

Media reports had said a group of Maratha protestors, who were agitating for a quota for the community, were behind the incident.

She was dragged out by some workers or else she might have been crushed under it, the Nandurbar MP alleged, adding that four policemen present there did not act.

Gavit said she was singled out for the attack and asked the police to register a case under the atrocity law as well, as she came from tribal community but the cops did not do so.

She also showed photographs to support her claims.

