‘Thuggery gang to destabilise India’: BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban

The BJP Thursday hit back at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his attack on the government over the trade deal with the US by initiating a substantive motion, a tool in the legislative body to ensure a discussion and decision on the motion if it is accepted, against the Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and USAID, and has travelled to countries such as Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, and the US to engage in anti-India activities.

In his notice, Dubey said Gandhi with the help of the foreign organisations has “very cleverly able to captured the most pious dais of Parliament to foment public sentiments, levelling unsubstantiated allegations not only against the Election Commission of India but even our Honourable Supreme Court of India, lowering the dignity of the Government without any substantive evidence and putting various others Institutions in bad light.”