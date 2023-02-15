scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
BJP MLC Banwari Lal Dohre passes away

Dohre had served as the saffron party's MLA from Kannauj sadar constituency three times in the past.

Banwari Lal Dohare

BJP’s legislative council member Banwari Lal Dohre died Wednesday at a hospital in the national capital after a prolonged illness, his family said.

The 72-year-old leader is survived by wife, four sons and a daughter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Dohre’s death.

Modi gallery to showcase PM's past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Family sources said Dohre’s mortal remains are being brought here and the cremation will take place on the banks of the River Ganga this evening.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:15 IST
