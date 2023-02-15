BJP MLC Banwari Lal Dohre passes away

BJP’s legislative council member Banwari Lal Dohre died Wednesday at a hospital in the national capital after a prolonged illness, his family said.

The 72-year-old leader is survived by wife, four sons and a daughter.

Dohre had served as the saffron party’s MLA from Kannauj sadar constituency three times in the past.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled Dohre’s death.

Family sources said Dohre’s mortal remains are being brought here and the cremation will take place on the banks of the River Ganga this evening.