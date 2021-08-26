BJP MLA’s supporters pour oil on Congress man over Kalyan Singh post

Nearly a dozen members of the Sangeet Som Sena (SSS), an outfit comprising followers of BJP Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som, Tuesday entered a Congress leader’s office and poured black oil on his face over an allegedly objectionable Facebook post about deceased BJP leader Kalyan Singh. They also threatened the leader, who is also a lawyer, with legal action if he continues to post comments against “respectable leaders” on social media platforms.

Congress leader Jitendra Panchal, who has repeatedly made comments about several top BJP leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday wrote, “A seasoned rioteer is finished, though he has become a saint after his death.”

“BJP men have shown their true faces by storming into my chamber in Sardhana tehsil on Tuesday evening and pouring black oil…The act was a clear violation of the Freedom of Expression guaranteed by the Constitution…Such actions have no impact on me as I will continue to raise my voice…I have apprised the (Congress) high command about the incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sangeet Som said he was not aware of the incident. “I am not aware of the incident but if anyone comes out with such comments against top leaders of any party ,he or she must do away from such acts as these hurt the sentiments of their followers,” he told The Indian Express over the phone.

SSS member Sachin Khatak said, “Though Panchal did not name anyone on this post, it was crystal clear that he was referring to…Kalyan Singh.”

Brijesh Singh, in-charge of Sardhana police station, said, “No FIR has been lodged in connection with the issue from any side and hence we are not taking any action in this regard.”