BJP MLA’s son booked after SUV hits five in Bhopal

The complainants stated that the Thar vehicle, which reportedly had markings indicating it belonged to the MLA's family, struck them from behind without giving them sufficient time to react.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have booked Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi from the Pichhore assembly constituency, after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into five people Thursday morning, injuring all of them.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am near the Karera police station area in Karera. According to eyewitnesses, three labourers riding a motorcycle and two women walking on the road were hit by the speeding vehicle. The victims were identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar (the bikers heading to work in Thanra village), and two young women walking ahead of them.

The complainants stated that the Thar vehicle, which reportedly had markings indicating it belonged to the MLA’s family, struck them from behind without giving them sufficient time to react.