BJP MLA’s son booked after SUV hits five in Bhopal

The complainants stated that the Thar vehicle, which reportedly had markings indicating it belonged to the MLA's family, struck them from behind without giving them sufficient time to react. 

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalApr 17, 2026 12:01 AM IST
Dinesh Lodhi, Dinesh Lodhi booked, BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi, Madhya Pradesh Police, SUV hits five in Bhopal, mla son SUV hits five in Bhopal, Indian express news, current affairsThe complainants stated that the Thar vehicle, which reportedly had markings indicating it belonged to the MLA's family, struck them from behind without giving them sufficient time to react.
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The Madhya Pradesh Police have booked Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi from the Pichhore assembly constituency, after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into five people Thursday morning, injuring all of them.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am near the Karera police station area in Karera. According to eyewitnesses, three labourers riding a motorcycle and two women walking on the road were hit by the speeding vehicle. The victims were identified as Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar (the bikers heading to work in Thanra village), and two young women walking ahead of them.

The complainants stated that the Thar vehicle, which reportedly had markings indicating it belonged to the MLA’s family, struck them from behind without giving them sufficient time to react.

Several victims suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against Dinesh Lodhi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way). Said a senior police officer: “We have got possession of the vehicle driven by the accused. Dinesh Lodhi has not yet been arrested in the case”.

Pritam Singh Lodhi, the sitting BJP MLA, reportedly told police that no one is above the law and that strict action should be taken even if the accused is his own son.

“For an MLA, the public is more important. I hope the police administration gives justice for the victims of Karera,” the MLA Lodhi said.

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Just hours after Pritam Lodhi won the Pichhore assembly seat in the Madhya Pradesh elections, Dinesh Lodhi was booked for criminal intimidation in Gwalior in 2023.  Then in January, 2024 he was arrested on an attempted murder charge after he hit a two-wheeler with his sports utility vehicle on December 31 night.

 

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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