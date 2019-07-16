BJP MLA’s daughter, her husband roughed up outside Allahabad High Court

Sakshi Mishra, the 23-year-old daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, and her husband, Ajitesh Kumar, were allegedly roughed up by a group of people outside the Allahabad High Court on Monday. The couple, who had earlier expressed threat to their lives following their inter-caste marriage, had gone to court to attend a hearing of their petition seeking protection.

Police officials, however, denied that Ajitesh was assaulted, and claimed that there was “just a scuffle” between lawyers of the two sides and no one was beaten up.

Last week, in a video which was circulated on social media, Sakshi had accused her father of threatening them, saying that he did not approve of her marriage with a Dalit.

In their petition filed in the High Court on June 11, the couple said that they feared for their lives following threats from Sakshi’s father, brother and their aides.

While hearing the petition, the court ordered the police to provide adequate security to the couple, Ajitesh’s parents, and their lawyer. The court also directed the couple to get their marriage registered within two months, failing which the order shall stand vacated.

Meanwhile, in a video message released by Sakshi’s father, the MLA said he was not present on the High Court premises on Monday. “I was present at my office in Bareilly, and I did not go anywhere,” Rajesh said in the video message.