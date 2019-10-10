BJP MLA wants Bigg Boss banned for ‘spreading vulgarity’, writes to Javadekar

BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar asking him to “immediately” stop the telecast of reality TV show Bigg Boss. In his letter to the union minister, Gurjar has accused the show of “spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country”.

In the letter dated October 9, Gurjar, who represents Loni from Ghaziabad in the state Assembly, has taken strong objection to the ‘Bed friends forever’ concept launched in the show. Alleging that it discredits the Indian culture and sensibilities, Gurjar said the show is “intentionally” trying to cause communal discord by pairing contestants from Muslim and Brahman communities as bed partners.

The thirteenth season of reality TV show Bigg Boss airs on Colours channel at 10.30 PM.

Gurjar has sought for an immediate stop in the telecast of the reality show, and to enforce stringent censorship in TV shows as is done by the Censor Board for films.

This is not the first time entertainment shows have invited opposition from members of political parties. Recently, the right-wing Hindu organisation RSS objected to web series Family Man, streamed on Amazon Prime, over mention of the Indian Army in Kashmir by one of the characters.

In August this month, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga had filed a police complaint against director Anurag Kashyap, alleging he has hurt sentiments of Sikhs through his web series Sacred Games.