Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MLA who threatened to spill CM Kamal Nath’s blood held

A day after he threatened to spill the blood of Chief Minister Kamal Nath if injustice was done to the poor, former BJP MLA from Bhopal Surendranath Singh was arrested on Friday.

While protesting against the eviction of vendors on Thursday, the BJP leader had announced a gherao of the Assembly, which is in session, but was stopped some distance away.

While the supporters raised slogans stating that blood will flow on the streets if their demands are not accepted, the legislator said “aur khoon Kamal Nath ka bahega’’(and Kamal Nath’s blood will spill). He was defiant when The Indian Express spoke to him about his threat.

When the Assembly proceedings began on Friday, the treasury benches repeatedly demanded that the former MLA apologise. When the disruptions did not stop, the Speaker adjourned the house twice. The T T Nagar police had only booked him under milder sections on Thursday, but added an IPC section related to criminal intimidation on Friday. Singh was granted bail by a local court.

“There have been four to five cases against me already, there will be one more,’’ he said. He added that the crackdown had left vendors in a pitiable condition. “I am not saying don’t shift vendors but rehabilitate them somewhere,’’ he demanded.

CM’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the Prime Minister’s advice to BJP leaders to behave themselves had no effect on leaders who continue to engage in “lawless” behaviour.