BJP lawmaker’s Covid prescription: Drink cow urine daily on empty stomach

Sunday, May 09, 2021
In the video, BJP MLA Surendra Singh, holding a bottle of Pantanjali’s cow urine, requests people to mix 50 ml of the cow urine in cold water and consume it every day to achieve a "natural immunity" from the virus. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2021 10:27:01 am
BJP MLA Surendra Singh has claimed that consuming gaumutra (cow urine) every morning on an empty stomach will “guarantee” protection from the novel coronavirus.

The lawmaker from Bairia in Uttar Pradesh also shot a tutorial video on how to consume the cow urine.  In the video, Singh, holding a bottle of Pantanjali’s cow urine, requests people to mix 50 ml of the cow urine in cold water and consume it every day to achieve a “natural immunity” from the virus.

In the middle of India’s second wave, Singh said, that he has been spending nearly 18 hours a day in public, and is still healthy and protected.

“Do not doubt, I have come to the conclusion that only cow urine has the power to get rid of a deadly virus like covid-19, irrespective of whether the scientists believe or not,” Singh says in the video.

Also Read |Covid care centre inside ‘gaushala’ with medicines from cow milk, urine

Claiming that all scientific knowledge has failed in front of Covid, Singh said, “even after so much scientific advancement people are still dying in lakhs, so in this situation, people should remember god and do what older generations did to treat such things.”

