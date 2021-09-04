Exodus continues as another Bengal BJP MLA rejoins TMC, fourth legislator to go

West Bengal BJP MLA Soumen Roy Saturday became the fourth legislator from the saffron party to rejoin the ruling Trinamool Congress since the April-May assembly polls.

Joining the TMC in the presence of party secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, Roy said he was not comfortable in the BJP camp and that he wanted to take part in the development initiatives by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Roy had won from Kaliaganj on a BJP ticket in the assembly elections.

“Though I had quit TMC, my mind and soul had remained with TMC. I do not subscribe to its (BJP) ideology,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Today, in the presence of Shri @itspcofficial, @BJP4Bengal MLA Shri Soumen Roy joined the Trinamool family. Dissatisfied by BJP’s anti-people stance, he has chosen to stand firmly beside @MamataOfficial and work for the people of North Bengal. We welcome him wholeheartedly! pic.twitter.com/VfNpdWMF8O — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 4, 2021

Reacting to Roy’s switch to the TMC, West Bengal’s opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari said that leaving the party is one’s personal decision. “But the party will seek their disqualification after asking them to explain their stand,” he added.

Earlier this week, BJP MLA Biswajit Das had re-joined the ruling TMC, saying that he decided to leave the party following some “misunderstandings” that should have never happened. BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh had also returned to the TMC fold alleging that the saffron party was indulging in “vindictive politics” and attempting to trigger chaos in the state.

In May, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy re-joined TMC with son Subhrangshu after being elected on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar South seat.

Besides the MLAs, several regional BJP leaders have also joined the TMC in the past few months. In June, eight BJP leaders had switched over to the TMC. In the recent past, while some leaders have made their desire to return to the TMC known, in plaintive appeals to Banerjee, others have dropped hints of their “remorse” via social media.

The TMC had registered a landslide victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to the polls. The BJP had won 77 seats, while ISF and GJM bagged one seat each.