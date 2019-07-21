BJP MLA slams ‘removal’ of Deendayal Upadhyay from MP academic activity calendar

A BJP MLA on Saturday alleged that the higher education department in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh has given instructions to keep Jan Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay and Adi Shankarcharya out of the annual activity calendar of higher education institutes. He called the move “a symbol of anti-Hindu mindset” that will destroy the country’s culture.

The allegation was made by Narela MLA Vishwas Sarang during Zero Hour, prompting Speaker N P Prajapati to say that the proposed removal is not proper.

The Speaker said the minister concerned (higher education) should ensure that the activities continue because “sanatan dharma is perpetual”. He said that if the minister concerned was not in the House, the Legislative Affairs Minister should bring it to his knowledge.

Sarang said Shankaracharya worked to unite the country, protected the country’s culture and heritage, and is revered in Hinduism. “Removal of chapters by placing party politics above amounts to opposing the majority community and a symbol of anti-Hindu mindset. Also, it will destroy the country’s culture,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said Shankaracharya’s philosophy is a heritage and serves as a foundation for “Vedic culture, Hindu community and Sanatan Dharma”. Seeking a discussion on the issue, he said such attempts to destroy cultural heritage cannot be entertained.

When Congress MLA Arif Masood alleged that the central government has removed names of many freedom fighters, the Speaker asked him to sit down.

Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari was not available for comment on matter.