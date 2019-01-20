BJP MLA says Mayawati ‘worse than eunuch’; BSP hits back, NCW to issue notice

Hours after BJP leader Sadhana Singh claimed that Mayawati was “worse than a eunuch”, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Satish Chandra Mishra said the UP MLA is “mentally ill” and “must be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareli”. “The language used by BJP leader Sadhana Singh against our party President Mayawati shows the level of the BJP. The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareli,” Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Advertising

While addressing a public gathering on Saturday, Singh, without referring to the guest house incident where the BSP chief and several other party leaders were attacked by Samajwadi Party (SP) workers, had said that a woman, who underwent a “chirharan” (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators. Singh claimed, “she is worse than a eunuch”.

#WATCH:BJP MLA Sadhna Singh says about BSP chief Mayawati, “jis din mahila ka blouse, petticoat, saari phat jaaye, wo mahila na satta ke liye aage aati hai. Usko pure desh ki mahila kalankit maanti hai.Wo to kinnar se bhi jyada badtar hai, kyunki wo to na nar hai, na mahila hai.” pic.twitter.com/w3Cdizd8eR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2019

“I don’t think Uttar Pradesh’s former Chief Minister is a woman or a man. She doesn’t understand the concept of dignity. Draupadi was a victim of sexual misconduct. She vowed to get revenge. That was a self-respecting woman. Look at this woman. Everything was looted from her, despite which she sold all her dignity to get power,” the MLA from Mughalsarai was quoted as saying by the news agency. Union Minister Rajnath Singh’s son and BJP MLA from Noida, Pankaj Singh, was also present at the meeting.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of Singh’s remarks and will be issuing a notice soon seeking her reply, ANI reported.

The BJP leader also claimed that Mayawati was a “shame to the entire womankind”. “I take this opportunity to condemn Mayawati, who calls herself a woman. She is a shame to the entire womankind. BJP leaders saved her dignity, and she sold it for the sake of her comfort and power. Women from the entire country condemn her,” Sadhna said.

Last week, the SP and BSP had announced to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections collectively against the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh is “mentally ill”, said BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, after the MLA from Mughalsarai called Mayawati “a person worse than an eunuch” Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/MxFBQ1fn4h pic.twitter.com/yWEW1wkGvk — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 19, 2019

Responding to the BJP leader’s remarks, Mishra said the alliance between the two parties had rattled the morale of the leaders belonging to the saffron party who have “lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh”. “This shows that BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance. They have no strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh. The people of this country this time will show BJP its real place. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Advertising

On Sunday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also condemned Singh’s remarks, saying, “Our party is with the BJP but we don’t agree with the disrespectful remarks against Mayawati. She is a strong lady belonging to our Dalit community and a good administrator. I would have definitely taken action if it was someone from our party.”