BJP MLA Ram Kadam faces backlash after claiming he’ll kidnap women for men

Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA in Maharashtra, found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video of him allegedly promising to abduct women, for men who seek his help, went viral. The MLA, from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar constituency, made the claim at a dahi handi event on Monday night after which it went viral on Twitter.

The video, shared by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Twitter, shows Kadam allegedly talking to the men in the crowd. The MLA offers his telephone number to the men and says they can call him for help at any time. The MLA then says that if the any of the men has proposed to a girl and is facing problems, he would speak with the man’s parents. If they also approve of the marriage, Kadam says he will kidnap the girl for them.

“You can call me.. if you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help.. I will definitely help you.. I will call your parents and ask them…If they say they like that girl then… I will kidnap that girl and give it you.. now take my number”, Kadam says in the video to the thousands gathered for the event.

Kadam was severely criticised for his remarks on social media. NCP MLA Awhad tweeted questioning how the women of the country would be safe if a member of the ruling party boasts about kidnapping them.

Preei Sharma Menon, a member of AAP’s national executive, took a jibe at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for giving his ministers the ‘new job’ of abducting women.

MLA Ram Kadam offers to abduct girls for boys. He even offers hotline number for it. 👏👏 https://t.co/IdcuDrKDyo — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) September 4, 2018

However, when asked about the video clip, Kadam told PTI that his comments have been distorted.

Incidentally, Kadam’s Twitter handle claims he is a Guinness World Record holder and is ‘brother to 60,000 sisters’. Kadam achieved the Guinness Book of record in 2012 by lighting most candles at the same time at one venue.

