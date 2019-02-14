BJP MLA Raju Todsam’s second wife ‘assaulted’ by first, video goes viral

A BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district was left red-faced after his second wife was allegedly assaulted by his first wife and her supporters at a kabaddi event organised to mark his birthday. A video of the alleged incident was also widely circulated on the social media, sources said.

Advertising

No FIR or complaint has been registered by either of the women so far, a senior Yavatmal police officer said. The incident took place at Pandharkawda in MLA Raju Todsam’s Assembly constituency in Kelapur on Tuesday night. According to the police, Todsam and his second wife Priya, who he claimed to have married two years ago, were attending the kabaddi tournament when his first wife, Archana, arrived at the venue along with a clutch of supporters, including some women.

Even as Todsam and Priya tried to leave the venue to avoid tension, they were allegedly cornered by Archana and her supporters. The MLA and his second wife reached Pandharkawda police station after Priya was allegedly assaulted by Archana and her supporters.

Later, Archana also reached the police station, where the issue was resolved “amicably”, a senior police officer said.

Advertising

“Todsam and Priya claimed they had married two years ago after Archana was given a divorce. Archana, however, contradicted the claim,” the official said. Todsam didn’t respond to calls and text messages.