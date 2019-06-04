BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar elected Speaker of Goa Assembly

BJP MLA Rajesh Patnekar was elected the new Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly on Tuesday during a special one-day session called by Governor Mridula Sinha. The post had been vacant since Pramod Sawant assumed the office of the Goa Chief Minister, following the death of Manohar Parrikar in March this year.

Advertising

Patnekar defeated Congress’s candidate Pratapsinh Rane after receiving 22 votes in comparison to his 16 votes in the 40-member House.

Patnekar was nominated after MLA Michael Lobo, who was officiating as Speaker, refused to take up the post on a full-time basis citing concerns regarding restriction of freedom to take up issues concerning public interest.

Rajesh Patnekar, who is an MLA from Bicholim in North Goa, had filed his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of CM Sawant and Deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai and Manohar Ajgaonkar.

Rane congratulated Patnekar after his victory.

Many congratulations to my esteemed colleague and friend Shri Rajesh Patnekar on being elected as the new Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly. Wishing him all success and support. #Together4Goa https://t.co/FMinP6QhmH pic.twitter.com/gzajajTLme — Michael Lobo (@MichaelLobo76) 4 June 2019

Lobo also sent congratulated him on Twitter.