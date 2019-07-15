BJP MLA’s son-in-law allegedly assaulted inside Allahabad High Court premises

A Dalit man who married BJP Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra’s daughter was allegedly assaulted by some unidentified persons on Monday morning when the couple went to Allahabad High Court seeking protection. The police, however, said there was a scuffle between two groups of lawyers in the court premises and no one was beaten up.

“Today Sakshi and Ajitesh was to be present in the court and on court order they were brought in police protection. This is a matter or concern that a victim was beaten up inside the court premises for the first time. The incident took place possibly because the two belonged to different castes. The court has taken suo-moto cognisance of the matter and showing seriousness has called the district administration,” the couple’s lawyer told reporters.

The lawyer added that Ajitesh was beaten up even in the past. No complaint has been filed with the police in connection with the incident so far.

The court proceeding started without any further issue, a police official said, adding that the matter is being investigated and soon whole information will be in front of us.

In their plea filed on June 11, Ajitesh Kumar and his wife Sakshi Mishra said they fear for their lives following threats from her father, brother, and their aides.

Last week, a video went viral on social media in which Sakshi claimed that her father was threatening them of dire consequences since he allegedly did not approve of their wedding. “Through this video, I want to say that in future if something happens to me or Abhi or any of his family members, then my father, Vicky Bhartaul, and Rajeev Rana would be responsible for it, especially Rajeev Rana who has arrived with his entire team and is chasing me. I will die, but I will wipe out his entire family,” she said in the video.