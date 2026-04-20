Son ‘rammed Thar into 5 people’, MLA father now warns police: ‘He’ll contest polls, try and stop him’

BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi is courting controversy after a video surfaced purportedly showing him threatening a police officer over action taken against his son, who is accused of injuring five people while driving a Thar last week.

In the video, Lodhi is purportedly seen reacting angrily to the police probe against his son, Dinesh Lodhi, and targeting Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad. The MLA purportedly says, “I simply cannot stomach what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your father? Normally, I wouldn’t say this, but now I want to make it clear… my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your father has the guts, let him try to stop him.”