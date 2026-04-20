Son ‘rammed Thar into 5 people’, MLA father now warns police: ‘He’ll contest polls, try and stop him’

Row follows road accident on April 16 in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, where Dinesh Lodhi allegedly drove the vehicle into three labourers and two women walking along the roadside.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 07:55 PM IST
Pritam Singh Lodhi BJP MLA, Dinesh Lodhi Thar accidentMadhya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi has sparked a major controversy after a video surfaced of him threatening Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad.
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BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi is courting controversy after a video surfaced purportedly showing him threatening a police officer over action taken against his son, who is accused of injuring five people while driving a Thar last week.

In the video, Lodhi is purportedly seen reacting angrily to the police probe against his son, Dinesh Lodhi, and targeting Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad. The MLA purportedly says, “I simply cannot stomach what the SDOP of Karera has said. He warned my son not to be seen here again. I want to ask the SDOP, does Karera belong to your father? Normally, I wouldn’t say this, but now I want to make it clear… my son will return to Karera, and he will contest the elections. If your father has the guts, let him try to stop him.”

MLA Lodhi also issued a warning to the police administration. “I also want to remind the SDOP to take a look at our history. If you level false accusations against us, exert undue pressure, or conduct a biased investigation, we will not tolerate it, and we will certainly give you a fitting reply. I want to tell such officials: Stay within your limits; stay within your jurisdiction,” he said.

The remarks came after police summoned Dinesh Lodhi to the Karera police station following court directions. Officers questioned him about the April 16 accident and took action under the Motor Vehicles Act after finding a siren fitted to the SUV and illegal black film on its windows. His driving licence was also cancelled, officials said.

Responding to the MLA’s allegations, SDOP Ayush Jakhad said the police acted strictly according to procedure. “Only routine questioning was carried out. Action regarding the black film, siren and licence was taken as per rules,” he said.

The controversy follows a road accident on April 16 in Shivpuri’s Karera area, where Dinesh Lodhi allegedly drove a Mahindra Thar into five people – three labourers on a motorcycle and two women walking along the roadside, leaving all of them injured.

According to the FIR filed by complainant Sanjay Parihar, the vehicle struck the pedestrians first and then hit the motorcycle. The injured identified Dinesh Lodhi as the driver and said the SUV carried markings linking it to the MLA.

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A video from the scene purportedly showed him arguing with the victims, saying he had honked and asking why they did not move aside. MLA Lodhi has claimed that he himself asked the police to register a case against his son, but accused officers of subsequently targeting him.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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