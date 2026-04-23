‘Party gave me lesson’: BJP MLA apologises for remarks against cop after son ‘rammed Thar into 5 people’

Facing mounting pressure from the BJP’s state leadership after his threatening remarks against a police officer investigating his son, who allegedly rammed into five people with his Thar vehicle, Mahdya Pradesh BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi has issued a public apology and said he would abide by the party’s decision in the matter.
Lodhi, who travelled to Bhopal and met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal amid the controversy, struck a markedly conciliatory tone. “I have replied to the notice. Now the party will take a call. I will follow whatever order the party gives. The party educates you and also gives you a lesson. They taught me and also gave me tuition…that I should not make statements like this. Government officials are ours and are working for the government,” he said.
Referring to the aftermath of the April 16 crash involving his son, he said, “Why did I do that? My son was involved in an accident. I helped the local officials a lot… but they made my son walk in a procession, so I said some things. For that, I apologise.”
He concluded with an assurance: “I will not damage the party, nor will I harm any official.”
The apology comes after days of escalating statements by the MLA, including a threat to mobilise 10,000 people and fill the residence of Karera SDOP Ayush Jakhad with cow dung, and earlier remarks challenging the officer’s authority. Those comments had drawn sharp criticism, including a formal condemnation from the IPS Association of Madhya Pradesh, which termed his language “objectionable, indecent and threatening”.
The BJP subsequently went into damage-control mode, with an internal intervention by senior party leaders.
Pritam Singh Lodhi remains a politically relevant figure in the Gwalior-Chambal region, particularly in the Pichhore Assembly constituency, where caste alignments and local networks play a decisive role. Leaders like Lodhi, despite being unpredictable, command influence among segments of Other Backward Classes (OBC) voters — an important constituency for the BJP under the Mohan Yadav government.
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This is not the first time Lodhi has found himself in the midst of a controversy. He has repeatedly made controversial public remarks, including threats directed at administrative and police personnel, and has faced multiple cases in the past. Each time, the party has been forced to step in to contain political damage without alienating his local support base. He was suspended from the BJP for six years for his comments against the Brahmin community, but was brought back to the party on the eve of the 2023 Assembly elections.
The current controversy was triggered by a road accident on April 16, when Lodhi’s son, Dinesh Lodhi, allegedly drove a Thar SUV into five people in Shivpuri’s Karera area, injuring three labourers on a motorcycle and two women walking along the roadside. A case was registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and endangering life, and the vehicle was seized.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More