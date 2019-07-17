Uttarakhand BJP expels ‘Champion’ MLA for 6 years over dancing video with guns

Days after a video of BJP MLA from Khanpur, Uttarakhand, Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ brandishing four guns and dancing to a Bollywood song went viral, BJP on Wednesday expelled him from the party for six years. The MLA was suspended last week from the party on grounds of indiscipline and was issued a showcause notice.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said the party had taken cognizance of his serial public misconduct and expelled him for six years, PTI reported. “Party sought an explanation from Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion (Uttarakhand MLA) on the video where he is seen abusing&indulging in wrongful acts. Since his reply was not satisfactory as per our disciplinary committee, he has been expelled from the party for 6 yrs,” ANI quoted Baluni as saying.

After the video went viral, Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt condemned the inappropriate language used by the MLA and said the party was committed to taking stern action against him.

“The inappropriate language that the MLA has used for Uttarakhand in the video is highly condemnable and the party is ashamed. The party has issued a showcause notice to the MLA, asking why he should not be expelled from the party. The party has sought a reply within 10 days. The party has taken the matter seriously and is committed to stern action,” Bhatt said in a series of tweets.

In the video, Pranav is seen having drinks while waving his guns in the air. Other men too are seen dancing with him in the video.

Last month, the Uttarakhand MLA was suspended from BJP’s primary membership for three months after a dispute with another party MLA and a complaint of alleged misbehaviour with a journalist, said BJP state media in-charge Devendra Bhasin.

A former weightlifter who added “champion” to his name, Pranav won his first Assembly election as an Independent in 2002. In 2007 and 2012, he won as a Congress nominee. In 2016, Pranav was among nine lawmakers who revolted against then chief minister Harish Rawat and switched from the Congress to BJP.

The Congress too had demanded that the BJP take action against Pranav. Congress spokesperson Mathura Dutt Joshi said, “This video shows the real face of the BJP. The BJP MLA in the video can be seen using objectionable language for Uttarakhand. This is a condemnable act by an elected public representative. If the BJP does not take any action against its MLA and gives shelter to him, it will prove that the party is anti-Uttarakhand.”