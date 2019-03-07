Video: Standoff between Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmakers at DM office ends in police lathicharge

The Uttar Pradesh police had to resort to lathicharge after supporters of Menhdawal BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel barged into the local DM office Wednesday evening following an ugly spat between the lawmaker and BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi, at a meeting in the district collectorate.

Minutes after an argument between the two elected representatives over names on foundation stones for projects turned ugly, with Tripathi beating Baghel with his shoes, Baghel’s supporters gathered outside the collectorate demanding action against the MP. Police even had to lock Tripathi in a room after Baghel’s supported tried to force their way into the district office and were eventually pushed out by police using batons.

Baghel’s supporters were still protesting outside the collectorate late Wednesday, many demanding “revenge”, even as police managed to escort Tripathi out.

In a video tweeted by journalist Piyush Rai, supporters of the BJP MLA are seen breaking into the DM office as police attempt to rescue Tripathi and resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Battleground SantKabirNagar: Police open Lathicharge on BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel supporters who attacked DM office as police tried to rescue BJP MP Sharad Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/BQcK3RV17T — Piyush Rai | ‏‎پیوش رائے (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2019

Raveesh Gupta, District Magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, who was part of the meeting, told The Indian Express, “The dispute between the MP and MLA erupted during a meeting on names on the foundation stone for some development projects. The situation is under control now.” Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Tomar said, “While no complaint has been received, we are conducting an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”