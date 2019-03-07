Toggle Menu
Video: Standoff between Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmakers at DM office ends in police lathicharge

Baghel’s supporters were still protesting outside the collectorate late Wednesday, many demanding “revenge”, even as police managed to escort Tripathi out.

BJP vs BJP in Uttar Pradesh: MLA supporters block DM office after MP beats him with shoe; watch video
A video grab of the scuffle on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh police had to resort to lathicharge after supporters of Menhdawal BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel barged into the local DM office Wednesday evening following an ugly spat between the lawmaker and BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Sharad Tripathi, at a meeting in the district collectorate.

Minutes after an argument between the two elected representatives over names on foundation stones for projects turned ugly, with Tripathi beating Baghel with his shoes, Baghel’s supporters gathered outside the collectorate demanding action against the MP. Police even had to lock Tripathi in a room after Baghel’s supported tried to force their way into the district office and were eventually pushed out by police using batons.

In a video tweeted by journalist Piyush Rai, supporters of the BJP MLA are seen breaking into the DM office as police attempt to rescue Tripathi and resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

Raveesh Gupta, District Magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, who was part of the meeting, told The Indian Express, “The dispute between the MP and MLA erupted during a meeting on names on the foundation stone for some development projects. The situation is under control now.” Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Tomar said, “While no complaint has been received, we are conducting an inquiry into the incident and action will be taken against anyone found guilty.”

