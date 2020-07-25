BJP MLA moves HC for disqualification of 6 BSP legislators who shifted to Congress

Madan Dilawar (Source: Facebook/Madan Dilawar) Madan Dilawar (Source: Facebook/Madan Dilawar)

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court, challenging the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators into the Congress last year, which took the party’s strength to 107 in the 200-member Assembly.

In the petition, the hearing of which is scheduled to take place on Monday, one of the prayers is the disqualification of these MLAs from membership of the Assembly with effect from September 2019.

“In March this year, I had submitted a written appeal to the Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, saying that the merger of BSP MLAs in the Congress is unconstitutional. But even after four months have passed, he didn’t hear my petition. As a result, I had to move the High Court because I had no choice left. (I am) requesting the court to declare this merger wrong and ineffective,” said Dilawar, MLA from Ramganjmandi in Kota district.

In September last year, six BSP MLAs Deepchand, Sandeep Kumar, Joginder Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Lakhan Singh — met Speaker C P Joshi and submitted an application for their merger into the Congress. Thereafter, they became a part of the Congress.

Among the grounds cited in Dilawar’s petition is that the BSP is still a national party and has not merged with the Congress at the Centre or the state level and that the MLAs had “voluntarily given up the membership” of BSP by joining Congress. He has also raised the Speaker’s “inaction” in the matter.

It has also been cited that while the Speaker didn’t issue notices to the former BSP MLAs in connection with the petition filed by Dilawar in March, he issued notices to other MLAs on July 14 this year on a disqualification petition filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

Speaker Joshi has issued notices to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him, following which they moved court.

