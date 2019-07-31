BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar booked by CBI in Unnao rape victim accident case

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked by the CBI along with 10 others Wednesday on charges of attempt to murder in the accident case of the Unnao rape victim, reported PTI. Sengar, who has already been chargesheeted by CBI for rape, is already in jail after being arrested on April 13 last year.

Advertising

On Sunday, the car in which the rape victim, her family and lawyer were travelling was rammed by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI was handed over the case Tuesday after the Yogi Adiyanath-led UP government received flak for failing to provide security to the woman. The agency officials may visit the accident site and take details from officials of Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident happened.

The woman’s father had died in judicial custody in 2018. A few days before Sunday’s accident, the woman and two of her relatives had written to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi claiming threat to their lives. The Supreme Court has sought a report from its secretary-general as to why her letter to CJI was not placed before it.

On Monday, the UP Police had filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor’s family filed a complaint, alleging a “conspiracy” behind the accident.