BJP MLA in Facebook video: ‘Maintain distance from Tablighis, their community’

A BJP MLA from Chaprauli has called for the segregation of people from the Tablighi Jamaat sect and those from “their community”, asking people in his constituency to “maintain distance” from them.

Sahendra Singh Chauhan, a former Rashtriya Lok Dal member, made the comments in a Facebook video.

“We all know that this disease is very dangerous and it would have very well been brought down in the first phase of lockdown. But certain members of a particular community and religion were found infected and the diseases has spread far. In my own constituency, several cases linked to Jamaat were found. It is my humble appeal that people should stay away from the members of the particular community. It is for their own safety and the safety of others around them,” he said.

“I have spoken to the meal distribution team and the local magistrate that they should be given food separately and a time must be fixed for them to withdraw money. This is in the interest of the district and the nation,” continued Chauhan.

The MLA told The Indian Express that his comments targeted only those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat sect, and not Muslims as a whole.

“It is my belief that there will be peace in the community and it is not an indictment on Muslims. Several different communities reside together in the district. I only wish that people maintain distance from suspected cases and that they should be safe,” said Chauhan.

According to Baghpat Police, no complaint against the MLA with regards to the video has been received.

