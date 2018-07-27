BJP MLA B Sriramulu demands separate state for North Karnataka

Sriramulu has extended his support to the bandh call by some organizations on August 2 seeking separation from the state. (file photo/ANI) Sriramulu has extended his support to the bandh call by some organizations on August 2 seeking separation from the state. (file photo/ANI)

B Sriramulu, the BJP MLA from Molkalmoru, on Friday supported the demand for a separate state for North Karnataka, alleging injustice to the region. A report in PTI stated that Sriramulu has extended his support to the bandh call by some organizations on August 2 seeking separation from the state.

The BJP MLA was quoted by PTI as saying, “We will not keep quiet if injustice is meted out to North Karnataka. We the MLAs from North Karnataka are holding discussions. Just wait and watch, what we will do next. Like separate Telangana, this (movement) will also become a big ‘revolution’. The coalition government has ignored North Karnataka. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is practising the politics of partiality.”

Taking a dig at the CM, he said, “Kumaraswamy is behaving as if he is the chief minister of a couple of districts. He is ignoring the people of Hyderabad-Karnataka region.”

Organisations like Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti and Uttara Karnataka Vikasa Vedike have accused the state government led by Kumaraswamy of ignoring the regions’ interests. Some leaders, including Congress leader H K Patil, from the region in its state budget had earlier accused the state government of doing injustice to the region.

However, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa has dismissed the idea for a separate state. He had earlier said such demands won’t lead to any solution.

Shobha Karandlaje, BJP MP from Udupi-Chickmagalur constituency, also rejected the idea. Speaking with reporters in Mysuru, Karandlaje said the demand for statehood was not appropriate and she would not agree to it.

(with inputs from PTI)

