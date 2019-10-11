BJP MLA convicted for incident in 1994, gets bail

A magisterial court in Deesa of Banaskantha district on Thursday convicted BJP MLA from Deesa constituency, Shashikant Pandya, in a 1994 incident under the charge of obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, sentencing him to three months’ imprisonment, while also imposing a fine of Rs 500 on him.

The court, however, stayed the conviction till the time to appeal against it gets over, and released Pandya on bail.

The order was passed by the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, M D Brahmbhatt, in connection with a criminal case registered in January, 1999. Pandya was facing charges under various sections of IPC, such as 327 (Voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act ), 477 (Fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc., of will, authority to adopt, or valuable security), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), I R Aal said that the case dates back to 1994, when Pandya had an altercation with an employee of the Deesa Nagarpalika.

The then Chief Officer of the Nagarpalika lodged a complaint against Pandya.

The magisterial court convicted Pandya under IPC 186 and acquitted him from other charges, while giving him benefit of doubt due to lack of evidence. APP Aal said that following the judgment, Pandya was released on bail while also staying the judgment till the time of appeal gets over (30 days).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashikant Pandya said, “The case happened when Congress was in full power. I was an elected member of BJP in Deesa Nagarpalika then, and I had gone to the Nagarpalika for making a representation regarding unfulfilled works of common people. When common people’s works are not being done, one has to make a representation as an elected representative. I could have made an aggressive representation and the Nagarpalika officer had lodged a police complaint against me.”

“Today, (after the judgment of conviction) we appealed the court to stay it till we exercise our right to approach the higher court. Accordingly, the court has stayed the judgment,” he added.