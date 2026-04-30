BJP MLA claims assault at public hearing; govt engineer, 2 L&T staff arrested

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the MLA Service Centre at SD Bihani College. (File Photo)

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sri Ganganagar was allegedly assaulted during a public hearing Thursday morning, with an FIR filed against three people, including a government official.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. at the MLA Service Centre at SD Bihani College. The MLA said three officials, including an assistant engineer, attacked him during a meeting convened to address disruptions in the city’s water supply. “I suffered injuries to one eye and my face, and my glasses were also broken,” Bihani said.

Three people—Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) Assistant Engineer Jaganlal Bairwa, L&T Project Manager Shahnawaz, and L&T Planning Manager Soham—have been arrested, Station House Officer Devendra Singh Rathod said.