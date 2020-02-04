BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Shelar apologises for his remark against Uddhav Thackeray

Following hue and cry within Sena, Congress, NCP, Shelar was quick to apologise. (File photo) Following hue and cry within Sena, Congress, NCP, Shelar was quick to apologise. (File photo)

Former education minister and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Monday apologised for his controversial remark directed against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While addressing a public meeting at Palghar on Sunday, Shelar had said, “The state is not your father’s property for you to decide on not implementing an Act which has been passed by Indian Parliament.” The BJP leader’s remark created a flutter, with Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena countering the attack. A section within BJP also expressed disappointment at Shelar’s remark.

Thackeray had said, “While CAA will not impact anybody’s citizenship, NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra.” Following hue and cry within Sena, Congress, NCP, Shelar was quick to apologise. He said, “I have not taken anybody’s name or directed the statement against any individual. Yet, if my words have hurt anybody’s sentiments, I wish to apologise.” He added, “The issue, however, remains. How can a state refuse to implement laws which have been passed by Parliament. Is this not unconstitutional?”

