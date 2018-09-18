BJP MLA apologises for ‘will kidnap girls’ remark

Follow Us:
Deposing before the SWC, Kadam said, “I would like to reassure that I will never make any statement or act in any manner that would hurt the feelings of women. I would like to apologise to all women,” he added.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: September 18, 2018 4:34:32 am
BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Source: Facebook/Ram Kadam) BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Source: Facebook/Ram Kadam)

BJP MLA Ram Kadam who had courted controversy for his statement on “kidnapping girls” apologised before the State Women Commission (SWC) on Monday. The Commission had earlier issued a notice and sought an explanation within eight days.

Kadam had allegedly said that if any boy wanted to marry a girl, he would help them to flee the girl. The remark evoked sharp reaction across state.

