BJP mixing religion with politics, ‘ideology of hatred’ must be opposed: Mamata Banerjee

Continuing her tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the saffron party was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan.

Advertising

The TMC supremo, who had skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, said a deliberate attempt is being made to propagate the ideology of hatred through vandalism and violence, which must be opposed.

“Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, Ram naam Satya hai etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan Jai Sri Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic),” she said in a Facebook post.

Banerjee said she had no problem regarding any particular slogan being used in political rallies or events of a party. “We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others…,” she said.

Advertising

“This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence, which we must oppose together,” Banerjee wrote.

Her statement on the social networking site comes a day after some TMC leaders faced protest by BJP supporters who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas.

The chief minister has lost her cool twice in the past few weeks over people chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ at a few places in the state, as her motorcade passed through those areas.

On May 4, the TMC chief had expressed anger at a group of people who shouted “Jai Shri Ram” while her convoy was passing through West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona area. The video of the incident that took place at Ballavpur village near Chandrakona town had gone viral. Banerjee was returning after holding an election rally in the district’s Ghatal constituency.

On Thursday (May 30), the West bengal CM had stopped her convoy and confronted people chanting Jai Shri Ram while she was passing through Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. A day after the incident, the BJP claimed that 10 of its workers were arrested. The police, however, claim that no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

Tensions between BJP and TMC cease to ease as newly elected party legislature Arjun Singh has said that they will send 10 lakh postcards with “Jai Shri Ram” written on them to CM Banerjee.

It is to be noted that the TMC saw a dent in its vote bank across the state with the BJP making inroads. The saffron party won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state after an intense political campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.