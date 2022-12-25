scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

BJP misled people on ‘Ram Setu’, must apologise: Baghel

The Ram Setu, or Adam’s Bridge, is a limestone trail connecting Pamban island off the coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar island off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh, Chhattisgarh news, Ram Setu, Adam’s Bridge, Indian Express, India news, current affairsOn Saturday, Baghel told reporters: “When the same thing is said during Congress rule, BJP called us anti-Ram. Now this Ram bhakt says in Parliament that they do not have strong proof (of Ram Setu). BJP must apologise for misleading the people of this country.”

Days after Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s “Ram Setu” statement in Parliament, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Saturday said the BJP had misled the nation and should apologise.

Replying to a question, the Science and Technology Minister had said in Rajya Sabha Thursday that satellite images cannot provide direct information about the Ram Setu’s origin and age.

On Saturday, Baghel told reporters: “When the same thing is said during Congress rule, BJP called us anti-Ram. Now this Ram bhakt says in Parliament that they do not have strong proof (of Ram Setu). BJP must apologise for misleading the people of this country.”

On Thursday, Singh had said: “Through space technology we have been able to discover pieces and islands, some kind of limestone shoals, which of course, can’t be accurately said to be remnants or parts of a bridge. But they do have a certain amount of continuity in location through which some surmises can be drawn.”

“So, what I am trying to say in short is that it is difficult to actually pinpoint the exact structure that existed there, but there is some kind of an indication, direct or indirect, that those structures have existed,” the minister had stated.

The Ram Setu has been the focal point of political, religious and ecological controversies for decades. Present-day politics around the nature of the ‘bridge’ stems from the Hindu mythological belief that the structure was built by an army of monkeys, led by Lord Hanuman on behalf of Lord Ram whose army was marching towards Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, held captive by Ravan.

