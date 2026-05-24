BJP minority panel chief urges Muslims not to slaughter cow on Bakrid

Issuing an appeal to ensure the peaceful observance of Eid-al-Adha this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s minority morcha on Sunday urged Muslims to avoid community animal sacrifices and especially that of large species, keeping religious harmony in mind.

BJP national minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui said that as per Islam, ‘qurbani’ or sacrifice of animals on Bakrid is considered ‘wajib’ or required and not ‘fard’ or strictly mandatory. He further appealed to the community to protect cows during the festival.

“Bakrid is the festival of renunciation and sacrifice, it should be observed with mutual love and harmony. I urge all Muslim brethren not to sacrifice any prohibited animal, and to especially protect the cow which a large section of the people of the country and especially our Hindu brothers consider as a mother,” said Siddiqui, who hails from the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s stronghold of Nagpur in Maharashtra.