BJP’s minority morcha wing to campaign among Muslims

Following the Centre’s ordinance on instant triple talaq, the state BJP’s minority morcha wing has decided to undertake an awareness campaign on the issue among Muslims. The issue of criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq will be one of the key topics in the upcoming BJP minority conference to be held at Kolkata’s Maheshwari Bhawan on September 25 and 26.

“Earlier, we had received a tremendous response from Muslim women in Bengal over instant triple talaq issue. Now, with the central government approving an ordinance on this, it has given a further boost to the confidence of such women. It also showed that the Narendra Modi government is committed towards women’s empowerment. We will launch a massive campaign over this issue and this will be discussed in our next minority conference,” state BJP minority morcha president Ali Hossain told The Indian Express. He said party workers will receive training in the upcoming conference on how to carry out the campaign.

“Besides NRC, instant triple talaq will be one of the key issues which will be discussed in the conference. Our workers from across the state will take part in it and we will give them proper training to launch the campaign more effectively among Muslim women. Our aim is to reach out to Muslim women and make them understand the importance of the bill,” Hossain said.

On Wednesday, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that the Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance on instant triple talaq criminalising the practice.

