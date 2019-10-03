BJP miles away from Gandhi’s ideals: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP on Wednesday, saying those who never walked on Mahatma Gandhi’s path of truth, non-violence and social harmony are now celebrating his 150th birth anniversary.

Participating in his party’s programme at GPO park on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said this is only a part of the saffron party’s politics to hide their wrong deeds.

“The BJP and its people are miles away from the principles of Mahatma Gandhi…. They never walked on the path of truth shown by Father of the Nation. They want to adopt Lohia, Bhimrao Ambedkar and Swami Vivekananda. The party whose people believe in violence are today celebrating Gandhi’s birth anniversary,” Yadav said.

Earlier in the day, the former CM tweeted a famous quote of Gandhi: “Yes I am, I am also a Muslim, a Christian, a Buddhist, and a Jew.”

Akhilesh later sat on a dharna with party leaders and workers in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. He also visited Gandhi Ashram here and participated in ‘Charkha Yagya’.

He later felicitated Govind Kumar Yadav, who had undertaken 1,700 km journey from Bhadohi to Mumbai with message of conserving water and environment.

