BJP member booked for assaulting differently-abled man in Uttar Pradesh

A BJP member was booked in UP’s Sambhal district Tuesday after a purported video of him repeatedly poking a 25-year-old, differently-abled man in the face with a stick went viral.

The video allegedly shows party member Mohammad Miya first brandishing a stick at the victim, identified as Manoj Kumar, a Dalit, and then jabbing at the latter’s mouth while he said, “Vote denge Akhilesh ko (will vote for Akhilesh Yadav).” It also showed Miya continuing to poke Kumar in the face as he walks away.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday, when Miya was passing by the SDM office and stopped when he heard Kumar using “foul language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some BJP leaders.

“Mohammad Miya was booked on charges, including attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and under the SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act. Kumar has filed a complaint. An FIR has been lodged and we are investigating the incident,” said a police officer. He added that Kumar, who has a damaged right leg, was inebriated at the time.

When contacted, BJP’s Sambhal district president, Rajesh Singhal said, “Kumar was drunk and was abusing the PM and other BJP leaders. Mohammad Miya just tried to make him leave the place by threatening him with a stick. He did not hurt him.”

Miya, later sought to defend his action, saying the man was drunk and dubbed it as a “conspiracy to malign the BJP”.