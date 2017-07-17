BJP meet today to name V-P candidate

Amit Shah (PTI Photo) Amit Shah (PTI Photo)

The BJP Parliamentary Board will meet on Monday and is expected to announce the NDA candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. The last day for nomination is Tuesday. Eighteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, have already announced their joint candidate — Gopalkrishna Gandhi — for the August 5 election.

The electoral college consists of 790 MPs of the two Houses of Parliament. The ruling coalition and its friendly parties enjoy the majority in the electoral college and BJP has expressed confidence about garnering between 500 and 550 votes. The JD(U), which is backing NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, has announced that it will vote with the UPA in the Vice-Presidential election. Other regional parties are expected to announce their stance after the NDA’s announcement.

