In BJP meet, PM Modi urges party to showcase G20 events under India’s presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged BJP leaders to ensure that India’s presidency for the G20 Summit be made an inclusive event, as it is an opportunity to showcase the country’s culture and diversity.

Addressing BJP leaders, including the party’s state unit presidents and organisation secretaries, Modi is learnt to have urged the leaders to focus on making this occasion of hosting the G20 events as the global organisation’s president a glorious one for the country. “The Prime Minister asked party leaders to make every Indian feel proud of this achievement and make them also a participant of this historic occasion,” a source with knowledge of the meeting said.

The BJP is expected to organise various events and programmes to showcase India’s prowess culturally.

Modi was inaugurating a two-day meeting of BJP national office-bearers, who are discussing strategies for the party’s preparations ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Modi said that during the pandemic, India had shown a new direction and a new way for the world, according to senior BJP leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, who spoke to the media afterward. The PM also said that despite the economic crisis across the world, India has made commendable economic growth and emerged as a global power, Singh added.

In his address, Modi recalled that the BJP’s Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat programme has done a great work in promoting diversity and harmony in social culture. He is learnt to have reiterated that strengthening of booths should be the party’s main focus during the preparations for elections. According to the Prime Minister, the programme, designed to connect with border villages, has made people there feel part of the country’s progress.

In the meeting, which will conclude with a dinner on Tuesday evening, the party leadership is scheduled to discuss how to cash in on the upcoming G20 meeting, projecting it as a major achievement of the Modi government, besides reviewing the progress of its outreach programmes,

BJP president J P Nadda, who is chairing the two-day meet, has called the party’s national office-bearers, state in-charges, co-in-charges, state unit presidents and state general secretaries (organisation) for the event. The meeting will review formation of active booth and page committees, Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, introducing ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programmes at every booth, planning for the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, and social media coordination.