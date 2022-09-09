scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

BJP makes ex-CMs, other senior leaders in-charges of party affairs in various states

Vijay Rupani will be in-charge for Punjab and Chandigarh, Biplab Kumar Deb for Haryana and Prakash Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala.

The BJP on Friday drafted a number of senior leaders, including former chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Biplab Kumar Deb besides former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma. (File)

The BJP on Friday drafted a number of senior leaders, including former chief ministers Vijay Rupani and Biplab Kumar Deb besides former Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma, into organisational work and made them as in-charges of party affairs in different states.

The BJP also named its general secretary Vinod Tawde as its new in-charge for Bihar, and former Bihar minister Mangal Pandey for West Bengal.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made coordinator for northeastern states and the party’s national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be joint-coordinator, the party said in a statement.

The appointments holds significance as a large number of senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...

Rupani will be in-charge for Punjab and Chandigarh, Deb for Haryana and Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala.

Senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be in-charge of the party’s affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 08:30:07 pm
Next Story

Third test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement