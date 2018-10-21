BJP to seek inputs from people on how to make MP prosperous

Each vehicle will have an LED screen, sound system, electronic booth and an operator to record oral messages.(Representational Image) Each vehicle will have an LED screen, sound system, electronic booth and an operator to record oral messages.(Representational Image)

The ruling BJP on Saturday announced that it would seek suggestions from people, especially youths, on how to make Madhya Pradesh prosperous. Fifty chariots (raths) will set out from Bhopal on Sunday and reach 20 places in each of the 230 constituencies to ask people to give suggestions on making the state prosperous. Each vehicle will have an LED screen, sound system, electronic booth and an operator to record oral messages.

Called Samruddha Madhya Pradesh Abhiyan with the tagline Mera Sujhav Mera Chunav (my suggestion my election), the campaign will go on for 15 days. The chariots will go to colleges, public places and youth campuses to take suggestions also via phones and text messages.

BJP general secretary Ajay Pratap Singh said that in its 15-year rule, the BJP had transformed the state from a ‘BIMARU’ state to a developing state and will take suggestions from people on how the state should develop in future.

The party said the suggestions will be incorporated into the roadmap for development and people will be told the time limit in which it will be implemented. Gatherings called ‘Ek Chai Ek Rai’ will also be held in every assembly segment to seek suggestions.

Taking a dig at the campaign, PCC chief Kamal Nath said there can’t be a bigger joke than this by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. “They did not do anything for 15 years, and are now seeking suggestions before elections to mislead people about their future,’’ Nath tweeted. The BJP announced the campaign two days after the Opposition Congress announced that it would ask one question every day from October 20 to November 28 to expose claims of the BJP and expose the Chouhan government.

