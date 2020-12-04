scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
BJP loses key Amravati MLC seat to Congress

Joshi, a former Nagpur Mayor, is close to former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. The Amravati graduate constituency has always been considered the stronghold of BJP.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 4, 2020 9:02:39 am
Sandip Joshi. (Source: ANI)

The BJP received a big jolt on Thursday as its official candidate for the Amravati graduate constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls lost to the Congress. The results, announced late night after completion of five rounds, showed BJP’s Sandip Joshi trailing with 25,898 votes against Congress’s Abhijit Wanjari who secured 35,509 votes.

Joshi, a former Nagpur Mayor, is close to former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. The Amravati graduate constituency has always been considered the stronghold of BJP.

What makes the outcome embarrassing for BJP is that the region happens to be the home turf of top two leaders, Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had campaigned during the polls.

A 63.89 per cent provisional voter turnout had been registered in the polling for the three graduate and two teachers constituencies of state legislative council which took place on December 1. The elections were necessitated following completion of term of MLCs Chandrakant Patil (BJP), Satish Chavan (NCP) and Anil Sole (BJP).

Sole was replaced by Sandip Joshi for Amravati Graduate constituency.
The BJP took solace in victory of Amrish Patel from Dhule-Nandurbar where sitting MLC Patil had quit Congress to join BJP ahead of 2019 elections.

