BJP-LJP will form next govt in Bihar: Chirag day after split from NDA for polls

LJP President Chirag Paswan Monday wrote an open letter, saying that any vote for the JD(U) means pushing the state’s children to migrate, and claiming that the next Bihar government will be a “BJP-LJP government”. (File)

A day after the LJP announced that it will not fight the Bihar Assembly elections as part of the BJP-JD(U) alliance, party president Chirag Paswan Monday wrote an open letter, saying that any vote for the JD(U) means pushing the state’s children to migrate, and claiming that the next Bihar government will be a “BJP-LJP government”.

Paswan reiterated the LJP’s position that its winning MLAs will work “under the leadership” of PM Narendra Modi.

Saying that a “difficult decision” had to be made for “Bihar’s future”, Chirag Paswan said that there were ideological differences with the JD(U). “The LJP and the JD(U) have many ideological differences. Whether it is their “saat nischay” programme, or their behavior towards their allies, the rising bureaucracy in Bihar, or that no solutions are being given to the people’s issues either at the level of the officials or the Chief Minister. For the solution of these issues, the Bihar First, Bihari First Vision document has been prepared after suggestions from four lakh people. I am happy that the party has decided to fight the JD(U) based on your suggestions. This decision has been taken not to rule over Bihar, but to take pride in it,” he said.

Chirag Paswan denied that he had taken the decision to fulfill his own political ambitions. “Many people will come to you and say that this decision was taken because of my own ambitions. I want to make clear that the next government that will be made will be a BJP-LJP government under the leadership of the BJP. Every MLA of the LJP will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every vote given to a JD(U) candidate will force your children to migrate tomorrow. The LJP’s road is not easy but we will fight and we will win. The road has not been easy for my Bihar and Biharis for the last three decades so how will it be easy now,” he said.

Paswan also said that this has been a difficult time given his father’s poor health but he “would give everything” to fulfill those dreams.

