BJP legislators walk out of Rajasthan Assembly over farm loan issue

BJP legislators Friday walked out of the Rajasthan Assembly when Speaker C P Joshi did not allow them to speak on the farm loan waiver scheme.

During the Question Hour, BJP legislator Nirmal Kumawat had raised a query to state Cooperatives Minister Udai Lal Anjana, seeking to know how many farmers in the state have received the benefit of the Congress government’s loan waiver scheme.

Anjana informed the House that the state government has waived off loans of Rs 7,549.46 crore of 19.43 lakh farmers, who had taken short term loans from cooperative banks as on July 1, 2019.

Kumawat continued raising questions on the issue but the Speaker did not allow him and took up the next question. Deputy leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore joined him, saying farmers were being deceived.

This led to an uproar in the House and Speaker ordered to expunge the comments of the Opposition.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and other BJP legislators continued speaking but when Speaker did not pay heed to them they staged a walkout.

They were back in their seats after two minutes. Seven questions were left unanswered as BJP legislators were not present in the House.