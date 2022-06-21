Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, named NDA’s candidate for Presidential polls

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections.

Murmu would become the first tribal President of India and second ever female President if she is elected.

Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district and coming from a tribal community, Murmu started out as a teacher and then entered into Odisha politics. She became MLA twice on BJP ticket from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj (2000 and 2009).

She has held several key positions within the party throughout her political career.

Murmu was also a national executive member of the saffron party’s ST Morcha from 2013 to 2015.

She started off her political career by winning as a councillor and becoming the vice-chairperson of Rairangpur, Odisha, in 1997. The same year, she was elected the state vice-president of the BJP’s ST Morcha.

Murmu has handled various ministries in Odisha like Transport and Commerce. She has also served across various departments like fisheries, animal husbandry etc.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation.”

In her personal life, Murmu has seen much tragedy, having lost both her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and two sons.