BJP-led Assam govt should face fresh elections: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

The AGP pulled out of the coalition government after its attempt to convince the Centre to withdraw the proposed legislation failed on Monday.

“The BJP-led government was formed in Assam on the basis of a pre-poll alliance with the AGP. As this alliance no longer exists now, we demand that the current Assam government be dissolved,” Mahanta said here. (Express File Photo)

The BJP-led government in Assam should face fresh elections, senior AGP leader and former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta said Tuesday, a day after the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) pulled the plug on the saffron party over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“The BJP-led government was formed in Assam on the basis of a pre-poll alliance with the AGP. As this alliance no longer exists now, we demand that the current Assam government be dissolved,” Mahanta said here.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to grant Indian citizenship to people from minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians — from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 even if they do not possess any proper document.

The Bill has been opposed by large sections of people and organisations in the Northeast.

