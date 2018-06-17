BJP leaders should focus on issues concerning peasants, says Sachin Pilot

Pilot said that hundreds of farmers have committed suicide in the state due to debt burden. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Pilot said that hundreds of farmers have committed suicide in the state due to debt burden. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot on Sunday took a dig at the ruling BJP leaders, saying they should take care of issues concerning peasants and common people rather than posing for fitness challenges. It is unfortunate that two farmers have committed suicide recently in Hadoti region and the “insensitive state BJP government” is responsible, he said.

“From the prime minister to state leaders, all are accepting fitness challenges, but they should accept other challenges as well,” he said in a statement. He said that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should accept a challenge to take measures to stop farmers’ suicide. Pilot said that hundreds of farmers have committed suicide in the state due to debt burden.

Though the state government has announced loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for peasants in the election year, the amount is a drop in the ocean and the government has failed to arrange Rs 8,000 crore to waive loans. He claimed that nine farmers have committed suicide in the past month in Raje’s home turf Hadoti.

Union Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign in May, underlining the importance of staying fit.

