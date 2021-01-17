BJP leaders laud vaccine rollout: ‘Made in India vaccine shows determination of self-reliant India’

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the nationwide vaccine rollout on Saturday, the ruling BJP lauded his leadership, saying this was a “historic moment for the country”.

Hailing the PM, BJP leaders from party president J P Nadda to chief ministers and senior party leaders said the rollout programme reflected India’s resolve to become self-reliant.

Describing it as a “momentous” day in India’s history, Nadda said Modi is leading the country from the front in the battle against Covid-19. “We salute our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers for making great efforts at this time.

They are the real heroes of the largest vaccine drive. Vaccine will save us from the Covid virus but we should support it by use of masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining physical distance,” he said.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said the vaccination drive shows the immense potential of India’s scientists and the power of its leadership, as he again hailed the corona warriors. “The ‘new India’ led by Modiji transforms disasters into opportunities and challenges into achievements. This ‘Made in India’ vaccine represents the determination of this self-reliant India. On this historic day, I bow to all our corona warriors,” he said in a series of tweets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Modi government has taken a decisive step to win the battle against the pandemic.

“Our country’s doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, policemen and other frontline workers who waged war against corona are now going to get a protective shield in the form of a vaccine. In the next phase, the vaccination campaign will reach 300 million people. It will certainly be a huge achievement,” Singh tweeted.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, who is an MBBS doctor and among the first parliamentarians to get inoculated, tweeted: “The beginning of the end for COVID-19…. I am feeling absolutely fine. The vaccine is completely safe and all of you should get vaccinated.”