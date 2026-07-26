BJP leaders hail Pradhan for contributions as minister

The BJP threw its weight firmly behind Dharmendra Pradhan minutes after he announced his resignation on Saturday.
From BJP president Nitin Nabin to his Cabinet and party colleagues, Pradhan’s tumultuous tenure was hailed as a significant one across party ranks.
“…Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision. I extend my best wishes for his future endeavours,” Nabin said in a post on X.
“For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister… exemplifies this very principle”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X in Hindi. “His efforts toward making the examination system more inclusive and student-centric have been noteworthy…” he added.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “This resignation is a testimony of the fact that for Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and our government, safeguarding the future of our students and youth is of paramount importance.”
MoS Department of Personnel and Training and PMO Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged Pradhan’s “deep and enduring connect with students and public life”.
“Few leaders have remained so closely aligned with the aspirations and concerns of young India.
His tenure reflected a strong commitment to strengthening the education ecosystem, guided by conviction, energy and a clear sense of purpose,” he said.
Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Pradhan had “placed a larger national interest above his professional position.”
“His decision to step down upholds the high standards of accountability in public life. Aspirations of our youth, their future and a transparent system remain at the core of reforms in the education sector. The work continues,” he said in a post on X.