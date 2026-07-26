BJP leaders hail Pradhan for contributions as minister

Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Pradhan had “placed a larger national interest above his professional position.”

The BJP threw its weight firmly behind Dharmendra Pradhan minutes after he announced his resignation on Saturday.

From BJP president Nitin Nabin to his Cabinet and party colleagues, Pradhan’s tumultuous tenure was hailed as a significant one across party ranks.

“…Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision. I extend my best wishes for his future endeavours,” Nabin said in a post on X.

“For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister… exemplifies this very principle”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X in Hindi. “His efforts toward making the examination system more inclusive and student-centric have been noteworthy…” he added.