Priyanka Gandhi: BJP leaders ‘drunk on power’ supposed to serve, not thrash employees

Commenting on recent incidents of misconduct by some BJP leaders, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said they were “drunk on power” as they thrash government employees for doing their duty and asked if any action would be taken against them.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said while one thrashes a government employee using a cricket bat, another uses lathis to hit a toll employee.

चुनाव जीतकर भाजपा के नेताओं को जनता की सेवा करनी थी मगर वो कर्मचारियों की पिटाई कर रहे हैं। कोई सत्ता की हनक में बल्ले से पीटता है, तो कोई टोल शुल्क माँगने पर फाइरिंग कर लाठी डंडे चलाता है। क्या इन लोगों पर सख़्त कार्यवाही की सम्भावना है ?https://t.co/BZpUFGx4UO — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2019

“BJP leaders were supposed to serve the people of the country after winning elections, but they are instead thrashing employees,” Priyanka Gandhi said. “Drunk on power some leader uses a bat to beat up an employee, while another resorts to firing and uses lathis against a toll employee for demanding toll fee. Are there any chances of strict action against these people.”

Gandhi was referring to an incident in Agra’s Etmadpur, where security men accompanying BJP MP and scheduled castes commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheria opened fire in the air and allegedly thrashed employees at a toll post.

An FIR has been registered against Katheria, the MP from Etawah, and an unknown accused under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 336 (act endangering safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Arms Act by Agra Police.

Recently, Indore MLA and son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargia Akash Vijayavargia was arrested and later released on bail for assaulting a municipal officer with a bat. After getting out on bail, Akash had said he was “not embarrassed” about the incident and prayed that he doesn’t get a chance to “bat again”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also disapproved of the incident. Sending a strong message to the party rank and file, Modi said arrogance and misbehaviour will not be tolerated irrespective of “whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be”.