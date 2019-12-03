BJP leaders dismiss rumours after Pankaja Munde’s Facebook post

SENIOR Maharashtra BJP leaders had to swing into defence mode on Monday to scotch rumours of former minister Pankaja Munde’s unhappiness with the party after reportedly feeling sidelined following her recent Assembly election defeat.

Pankaja created a flutter on Sunday evening with a Facebook post declaring that she wanted to “introspect” on the changed political equations in the state.

“…I entered politics on the orders of my father and later after Munde saheb, stayed in politics on account of my responsibility towards the people. Today there is a need to decide on all our future course after considering the changes in politics and in our responsibilities and the changed context,” she wrote.

The BJP’s Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil dismissed rumours. “BJP leaders were in touch with Pankaja. After her defeat, she was seriously introspecting. It does not mean she is going to leave the BJP,” he said.